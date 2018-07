Economy Minister Bekteshi to meet Kosovo Regional Development Minister Demiri

Skopje, 18 July 2018 (MIA) - Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi is set to meet with Kosovo Minister of Regional Development Rasim Demiri in Skopje on Wednesday.

Discussions will focus on national policies for equal regional development and opportunities for increased use of EU funds towards faster regional development. ik/08:40

