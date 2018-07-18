Wrocław Baroque Ensemble holds concert at Ohrid Summer Festival

Ohrid, 18 July 2018 (MIA) - Wrocław Baroque Ensemble founded by artistic director and conductor Andrzej Kosendiak is to hold a concert Wednesday evening in St. Sophia church within Ohrid Summer Festival.

The ensemble cooperates with musicians of the Wrocław Baroque Orchestra, as well as vocalists and instrumentalists from Poland and Europe (mainly from the Czech Republic, United Kingdom and Germany). Wrocław Baroque Ensemble performs above all Baroque repertoire, with particular emphasis on Polish music, from chamber compositions to oratorio and cantata works.

The ensemble has performed at excellent international festivals and in many Polish cities. Wrocław Baroque Ensemble has recorded several CDs. Worth mentioning are two albums with the music of Grzegorz Gerwazy Gorczycki; the first of them was nominated for the Fryderyk 2011 music award and was honoured with Wrocław Music Prize.

Director of the National Forum of Music, artist, conductor and pedagogue, Andrzej Kosendiak has earned an enviable reputation as one of the most active and committed musicians and organizers of music life in Poland. He graduated from the Department of Composition, Conducting and Music Theory of Wrocław Music Academy. In 2013 he obtained the academic degree of doctor habilitatus. For many years he taught at his Alma Mater, where in 2001-2009 he was head of the Cross-Department Early Music Studies. Since 2014 he has been Professor at the S. Moniuszko Academy of Music in Gdańsk. In 2005 he became Director of the Wrocław Philharmonic and the International Festival Wratislavia Cantans.

Wrocław Baroque Ensemble consists of Andrzej Kosendiak (conductor), Aldona Bartnik (soprano), Piotr Lykowski (countertenor), Benjamin Glaubnitz (tenor) and Jerzy Butryn (bass).

The Polish evening will feature music by 17th century Polish composers Szarzyński and Gorczycki. sk/09:16

