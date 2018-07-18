EU-funded waste water treatment plant opened in Radovis

Radovis, 18 July 2018 (MIA) - Investing in construction of waste water treatment plants is of significant importance in protecting the environment and improving the quality of life of citizens, said PM Zoran Zaev at Wednesday’s event on official opening of the waste water treatment plant in the municipality of Radovis.

The facility has capacity to treat wastewater for up to 25.000 residents in the region.

“Clean and healthy water will be used for irrigation of the agricultural land, which is essential for the production of healthy food. Project also includes the construction of a new collector system and the reconstruction of the sewerage network,” Zaev said.

According to him, this is small, but very important step towards achieving European standards for healthy and clean environment and quality of life.

Zaev said that four waste water treatment plants were put into operation in just several months in Strumica, Kicevo, Prilep and Radovis, which are IPA funded projects and partly from the budget.

“I am pleased with the commitment and the pace of the implementation of the IPA funded projects by the local self-government and state institutions. And I encourage them to even more intensively continue with the realization of IPA projects,” Zaev noted.

This demonstrates that the Republic of Macedonia decisively and quickly moves on the path towards the EU. In the context of this, he pointed out the statement by EU Ambassador Zbogar that the train of Macedonia is already moving towards the EU!

The Republic of Macedonia will continue to apply experiences from European countries in managing this type of cutting-edge technologies, Zaev said.

On this occasion Zaev congratulated the local self-government and Radovis mayor Gerasim Konzulov for their engagement, WTE/EVN group for successful project’s implementation and assistance from EU funds.

The event, which was also attended by EU Ambassador Samuel Zbogar, Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski and Environment Minister Sadula Duraku, is part of the "EU for YOU!" campaign whose objective is to raise awareness and inform the public about the EU assistance in the country.

This 6 MEUR project was implemented together with the Ministry of Environment and Physical Planning, the Central Financing and Contracting Department at the Ministry of Finance, the Municipality of Radovis and the Public Communal Enterprise “Plavaja.” sk/12:23

