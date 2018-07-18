Kosovo decision to impose duties for agriculture products is unreasonable: chamber

Skopje, 18 July 2018 (MIA) - Kosovo's decision to introduce higher duties for agriculture products is unreasonable, which can have negative effects on business and violate CEFTA, says the Economic Chamber of North-West Macedonia.

"Kosovo is Macedonia's most significant trading partner. Introduction of these restrictive measures goes against the concept of free trade among countries and we consider it as unreasonable," said chamber chairman Drilon Iseni.

He said there are also complaints by the suppliers from Kosovo.

"They claim there is no potential to meet the real needs from their own resources. Therefore, they oppose the measure," added Iseni.

He urged the Kosovo government to promote free trade, because the measure might also violate the Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA).

According to the measure, which is set to enter into force this Friday, all types of fruit and vegetable entering Kosovo will be subject to 30 percent higher duties. ik/13:07

