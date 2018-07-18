Ivanov meets Moldovan PM, Parliament Speaker

Skopje, 18 July 2018 (MIA) - President Gjorge Ivanov met Wednesday with Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip and Parliament Speaker Andrian Candu.

Ivanov and Filip welcomed the friendly relations between the two countries, expressing interest to boosting overall bilateral cooperation, Ivanov’s office said in a press release.

They also examined the opportunities to increase economic cooperation through use present potentials and improving the agreed framework between two countries.

Ivanov noted that the Republic of Macedonia supports the European perspectives of Moldova and implementation of the agreement between the Republic of Moldova and the EU which includes directives for overall free trade area.

He also expressed openness for exchange of experiences in regard to EU and preparedness for mutual assistance. At the meeting, they exchanged views on similar EU-related challenges with which Macedonia and Moldova are facing as two small countries.

The two interlocutors welcomed the cooperation in the sphere of internal affairs, justice, health, education and science, culture, agriculture, transport and communications, labour and social policy, local self-government and encouraged institutions to initiate new contents and implement joint projects.

At the meeting with Moldova’s Parliament Speaker Candu, Ivanov expressed hope that the cooperation between two institutions will strengthen in the future aimed at enhancement of bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation.

They also discussed latest political developments in Macedonia and Moldova and challenges that South Eastern Europe (SEE) is confronted with.

Peace, stability and security of the region are crucial for entire European continent, they concluded. For this goal it is necessary to strengthen regional cooperation and enhance mutual confidence and support, Ivanov add.

Ivanov underlined that Macedonia’s strategic goals are EU and NATO and he reaffirmed interest and political will of the Republic of Macedonia in sharing European experiences and ongoing reform processes in Moldova.

Candu welcomed Macedonia’s determination in providing excellent business climate for foreign investments. He underlined that his country aspires to create institutional confidence and reforms in judicial system. In this direction he emphasized the need of exchanging experience between parliaments of two countries aimed at increasing bilateral exchange.

In 1994, Moldova became a member of NATO Partnership for Peace and in 2014, the Republic of Moldova and European Union signed the Association Agreement, including directives for overall free trade area.

During his first official visit to Moldova, Ivanov also met with Vladimir Kantaryan, Metropolitan of Kishinev and Moldova and on Tuesday he met Moldova’s President Igor Dodon. sk/13:58

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.