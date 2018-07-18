Political parties to iron differences over Macedonia’s strategic goal - DUI’s Ahmeti

Skopje, 18 July 2018 (MIA) – Political parties should work on ironing their differences so that Macedonia could realize the well-known goals – the implementation of the name deal with Greece, which opens the way for the country to join NATO and start the EU accession talks, DUI leader Ali Ahmeti said Wednesday.

There is no other alternative for Macedonia but the EU, NATO membership, which will ensure the country’s stability, economic prosperity and future, Ahmeti said at a reception he organized in honor of NATO membership invitation.

Macedonia’s integration with the Euro-Atlantic organizations is the country’s priority and should be put above the interests of political parties, he said, pointing out that the leaders’ meeting, scheduled for this afternoon, should yield some results in ironing the differences between the ruling and opposition parties over the Skopje-Athens name deal.

Having an opinion on the deal is a democratic right and therefore a referendum is to be called for everybody to speak own mind, Ahmeti said, notifying that a vote against ‘is also a democratic right.’

Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, NATO representatives to Macedonia, US Ambassador Jess Baily were among the guests of the reception. lk/15:46

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.