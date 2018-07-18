Name agreement causes further rift in Macedonia, Greece: Russian spokeswoman

Skopje, 18 July 2018 (MIA) - The name agreement between Macedonia and Greece is not based on wide consensus, claims Maria Zakharova, spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

She wrote on Twitter that the deal has been causing rift both in Macedonia and in Greece, instead of unity.

"A name solution should rely on a wide social consensus and impeccable constitutional basis. The Prespa Agreement offers no such thing. It causes further rift both in Greece and in the Republic of Macedonia," Zakharova notes.

Last week, the spokeswoman of the Russian ministry said that NATO's objective to expand across Europe mechanically 'cannot reinforce security and the sucking into NATO by force of Macedonia only confirms that the policy of ‘open doors’ has become an aim in itself.'

The sucking into NATO by force is also 'a tool to gain control of geopolitical territory,' she told a press briefing.

"In fact, it comes down to one thing only - to achieve military advantage," Zakharova stressed on July 12, when Macedonia officially was presented with the NATO membership invitation. ba/16:58

###

