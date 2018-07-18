European Border and Coast Guard, Macedonia reach agreement on operational cooperation

Brussels, 18 July 2018 (MIA) - The European Commission and Macedonia in Brussels on Wednesday initialled an agreement for cooperation of border police - known as Frontex 2 - after months of negotiations.

Once in force, the agreement will allow the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) to carry out joint operations with and within Macedonia. Frontex 2 aims at reinforcing the EU's external borders and fighting against illegal migration, MIA's Brussels correspondent reports.

"Once it enters into force, Frontex teams will be allowed to perform border controls alongside national forces. This is seen as an important added value," stated Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos.

The European Commission has welcomed the strengthening of cooperation with the Western Balkan countries. As similar agreement has been initialled with Albania, negotiations are under way with Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina, where new migrant routes have emerged, according to the Macedonian Minister of the Interior, Oliver Spasovski.

"This is necessary to address migratory challenges and at the same time to protect free movement," stated Avramopoulos.

The agreement comes as a result of Macedonia's commitment to tackling illegal migration, according to Minister Spasovski.

"A few years ago, Macedonia in addition to a political crisis at home had to deal with major challenges of the migrant crisis. Macedonia was faced with a difficult test of addressing both internal and external challenges," Spasovski said pointing out the fact that Macedonia had been recognized as a stable partner of the EU.

Asked to comment on claims of the opposition involving the construction of a reception center for foreigners and whether it would be used as a refugee camp, he said that the old reception center would be moved because of substandard conditions.

"A new building will be built, which will house the old center for foreigners, because its premises are small and the conditions there are very poor," he elaborated.

Reports of the EU and the Macedonian Ombudsman's Office have noted that the center functions in inadequate conditions. The new reception center for foreigners will be funded by the EU.

Furthermore, Minister Spasovski said that 'only 70 refugees have applied for asylum in Macedonia so far.'

According to him, border patrols, consisted of Macedonian and international police officers, have thwarted attempts by 4,700 migrants to cross the border on the south illegally.

Also, Commissioner Avramopoulos reiterated that the European Commission had never asked from Macedonia to build refugee camps. ba/18:29

###

