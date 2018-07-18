Memorial room honoring late Macedonia’s President Gligorov opens in his hometown

Stip, 18 July 2018 (MIA) – Kiro Gligorov is certainly one of the great figures in the history of our country and the everlasting aspiration of its people for an independent state, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Wednesday at a formal opening of a memorial room of the first Macedonia’s President.

‘He was dreaming to see Macedonia as an equal part of the European, global family of nations. During his presidential tenure Macedonia joined the UN and all prominent international organizations. In that particular time Macedonia made the first steps on the road to the EU, NATO membership. Two decades later, marked by turbulences, we are at the threshold to full realization of his vision – Macedonia independent, part of the EU and NATO; Macedonia – prosperous; a country that moves forward, creates opportunities for its citizens,’ Zaev said.

Gligorov’s memorial room showcases his personal effects, photos, documents, decorations and recognitions presented to him during his long political career. The room is located in the recently constructed, EU-funded Multimedia Center in Stip named after Gligorov.

Today is a holiday for Stip as citizens have an opportunity to pay respects to their fellow-citizen, the father of the nation, the first President of the Republic of Macedonia, city Mayor Blagoj Bocvarski said.

Eminent Macedonian diplomat Viktor Gaber notified the establishment of Macedonia on the international scene as Gligorov’s greatest achievement.

‘His international activities were an opportunity for diplomats to learn, advance and love this country. We are very proud of being honored to work with President Gligorov,’ Gaber said.

Kiro Gligorov (3 May 1917 – 1 January 2012) was the first President of the Republic of Macedonia, serving from 1991 to 1999. He held various high positions in the political establishment of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, including as Secretary of State for Finance in the Federal Executive Council, a member of the Yugoslav Presidency, as well as President of the Assembly of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia from 15 May 1974 to 15 May 1978. lk/17:07

