Party leaders meet over referendum preparations (video)

Skopje, 18 July 2018 (MIA) – A meeting of the leaders of political parties represented at the parliament kicked-off Wednesday afternoon at the Club of Deputies in Skopje.

Prime Minister and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev has invited the leaders of VMRO-DPMNE, DUI, two BESA wings, DOM, DPA, Alliance of Albanians, LDP, NSDP and SPM for the meeting, which should iron the differences between ruling, opposition parties over the preparations of the upcoming referendum on Skopje-Athens name deal.

This is the first leader’s meeting to be attended by leaders of all political parties represented at the parliament by more than one MP.

‘The significance of the political moment in Macedonia imposes the need of broadening the institutional frame of such leaders’ gatherings to the 1+1 format. Hence the leaders and plus one member of political parties represented at the parliament are invited to attend the meeting on Wednesday", the government said yesterday in a press release.

Earlier today PM Zaev said that the referendum, which should be held this autumn in accordance with the name agreement with Greece, would be put on the table at the leaders' meeting.

"At the leaders' meeting I expect us to define the referendum issue, meaning to set a date when the referendum could take place, to define the referendum question and the character of the referendum, the State Election Commission and everything related to it. I expect us to demonstrate that we are, indeed, for the European Union and NATO and that we all want to provide a future for Macedonia and for all of its citizens," Zaev told reporters.

PM Zaev convened the meeting after opposition VMRO-DPMNE blocked the process of appointing members of the State Election Commission (SEC), which is set to organize the referendum over the name agreement with Greece.

Yesterday, the Parliament voted in favor of adopting amendments to the Electoral Code referring to the election of members of the State Election Commission in a fast-tracked procedure.

Earlier in the day, the government forwarded the changes to the Electoral Code to be considered in Parliament that foresee for SEC members to be elected with a majority of 61 MPs, instead of two-third majority.

