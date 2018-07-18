VMRO-DPMNE's Mickoski leaves leaders' meeting

Skopje, 18 July 2018 (MIA) - VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski has left the leaders's meeting one hour after it began.

Speaking to members of the media, he said he had expressed 'revolt' over the fact that officials of all parliamentary parties hadn't been invited to attend.

The leaders' meeting is being attended by only those parties represented in Parliament by at least two deputies.

Mickoski said he had called on PM Zoran Zaev in the coming days, until Monday at the latest, to organize another leaders' meeting in its 'traditional' format - the leaders of the four largest parties in Macedonia, SDSM, DUI, VMRO-DPMNE and the largest opposition party of the Albanian bloc.

VMRO-DPMNE, he stressed, remains firm to its positions.

"VMRO-DPMNE expressed serious revolt and disapproval of the deviant conduct by the government and representatives of the ruling majority, who yesterday voted in favor of changing the Electoral Code without the support of the largest opposition party," Mickoski told journalists.

On Tuesday, MPs voted in favor of adopting amendments to the Electoral Code referring to the election of members of the State Election Commission in a fast-tracked procedure.

Earlier in the day, the government forwarded the changes to the Electoral Code to be considered in Parliament that foresee for SEC members to be elected with a majority of 61 MPs, instead of two-third majority. ba/20:35

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.