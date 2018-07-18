PM Zaev: New leaders’ meeting to be held tomorrow, moves of opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader Mickoski ‘irresponsible’

Skopje, 18 July 2018 (MIA) – All of us who stayed at the leaders’ meeting are in favor of successful referendum, while the moves of (Hristijan) Mickoski, demonstrated on behalf of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, are unserious, irresponsible and insulting to all political parties and the citizens of Macedonia, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Wednesday.

Tomorrow at 12:00h another leaders’ meeting in a smaller format is convened, at which Mickoski will be able to say whether he stands for Macedonia’s accession to the European Union, NATO and for citizens to decide on the future of their country, Zaev said.

‘If Mickoski favors Macedonia’s EU, NATO membership, he should have stayed with all leaders present at the meeting to make decisions on the country’s future. However, he decided to run away from this historically most important issue for Macedonia’s future,’ Zaev said.

The leaders of VMRO-DPMNE, DUI, two BESA wings, DOM, DPA, Alliance of Albanians, LDP, NSDP and SPM were invited to attend today’s meeting, aimed at ironing the differences between ruling, opposition parties over the preparations of the upcoming referendum on Skopje-Athens name deal.

PM Zaev convened the meeting after opposition VMRO-DPMNE blocked the process of appointing members of the State Election Commission (SEC), which is set to organize the referendum over the name agreement with Greece.

Yesterday, the Parliament voted in favor of adopting amendments to the Electoral Code referring to the election of members of the State Election Commission in a fast-tracked procedure.

Earlier in the day, the government forwarded the changes to the Electoral Code to be considered in Parliament that foresee for SEC members to be elected with a simple instead of two-third majority. lk/22:55

