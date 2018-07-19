Session on Electoral Code changes to resume

Skopje, 19 July 2018 (MIA) - The Parliament is set to resume Thursday its 53. session, with changes to the Electoral Code on the agenda.

MPs will also discuss the draft-declaration on support of Macedonia's NATO accession process, the motion for dismissal of the president and members of the State Commission for administrative procedure decisions and labor procedures of second instance, and the 2017 Budget financial statement.

Furthermore, the agenda includes several law amendments. ik/09:04

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.