Thursday, July 19, 2018, 

Greece’s MoFA organises conference on legal aspects of Prespa Agreement

Thursday, July 19, 2018  10:06 AM

Athens, 19 July 2018 (MIA) - The Scientific Council of the Greece’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) is organising Thursday a scientific conference on the legal aspects of the Prespa Agreement.

Scientists mainly university professors from all of Greece’s Law Schools will discuss aspects of the agreement concerning its historical and legal background, implementation issues, name and its use, language and nationality.

“The purpose of the conference is to hold a rounded, serious and productive debate on all of the legal issues raised by this historic agreement resolving the dispute with FYROM. The debate will include four sessions and is expected to help clarify critical concepts and legal terms, with the aim of fully informing the public,” Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

The discussion will take place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and is expected to last 7 hours and will end late Thursday with an address of Greek FM Nikos Kotzias on topic “Assessment of the Prespa Agreement and its Implementation Strategy,” MIA reports from Athens. sk/10:03

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



