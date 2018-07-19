Carovska: Strengthening of partnership with citizens leads to just and functional system

Skopje, 19 July 2018 (MIA) - A responsible, just and functional system can be created only through legal strengthening of citizens. That is why we have decided to have civil society organizations as our partners in the strengthening of local vulnerable groups, which often do not have access to justice, said Minister of Labor and Social Policy Mila Carovska in her address at the Open Government Partnership Global Summit in Tbilisi, Georgia.

"Vulnerable groups often do not have access to justice because it is a multisectoral issue. We can create a responsible, just and functional system only through legal strengthening of citizens. We cannot see citizens as beneficiaries of the services within the system. They have to be an active entity in the creation of laws and services," said Minister Carovska.

According to her, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy is working on systemic changes towards securing mechanisms that would enable the support and assistance for every individual.

"In parallel, those services that we cannot provide should be obtained from the civil sector, in the citizens' interest. This will not be a replacement for institutions, but continuation of the operations that cannot be completed in regular procedures, most often due to lack of capacities, resources and mobility," underlined Carovska. ik/10:45

###

