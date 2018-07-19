МИА Лого
Thursday, July 19, 2018, 

Skopje Talking, four-day event observing 55 years since catastrophic earthquake

Thursday, July 19, 2018  11:25 AM

Skopje, 19 July 2018 (MIA) - The City of Skopje will observe 55 years from the 1963 catastrophic earthquake over the course of four days, July 23-26.

About 20 events will unite art, theatre, film and multimedia with citizens' activism related to the earthquake, but also to the cultural history of the capital.

The observance will begin on July 23, when the letters of Josip Broz Tito's message following the earthquake will be reinstated on the east wall of the Museum of the City of Skopje.

"The message demonstrating the historic solidarity that Skopje received from the entire world, a message that was a recognizable trait of the museum and downtown Skopje, will again be back in its rightful spot. This event is called 'Solidarity is Coming Home'," said the City of Skopje.

Events within the observance will take place in the Museum of the City of Skopje, the Graffiti Gallery within GTC mall, Culture and Information Center (KIC), Museum of Contemporary Art, Youth and Culture Center (MKC).

A traditional blood drive and laying lowers at the monument of the earthquake victims will also be part of the observances.

"Skopje Talking calls on citizens to attend the events, to remind ourselves on the tragedy that destroyed our city, but also to send a message that we have not forgotten the support from the entire world, to say that we love our city, its culture and unique urban soul that we will continue to foster," said the City of Skopje. ik/11:23

