Osmani: Hungarian experience in accession talks is significant for Macedonia

Skopje, 19 July 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia and Hungary have excellent bilateral relations and fruitful cooperation, and both countries remain committed to enhancement of relations and cooperation in fields of mutual interest, agreed Vice Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Hungarian Ambassador Laszlo Dux on Thursday.

Vice Premier Osmani referred to the importance of the period ahead for Macedonia, in the context of the recent European Council decision over the start of the EU accession talks in June 2019. Besides the preparations for the negotiations, the Government intends to maintain and enhance the positive reform impulse, deliver visible results in the sectors of judiciary, security services, public administration, organized crime and corruption and other key areas, the Secretariat for European Affairs said in a press release.

Osmani said the use of experiences and expertise of all countries that have gone through the accession process, such as Hungary, is very important.

"The goal of these reforms, but also the negotiations themselves, is Union membership but also the country's transformation into a European democratic society and a functional market economy, with efficient institutions and professional administration," added Osmani.

The Vice Premier stressed that the accession talks represent a complex and comprehensive process that requires the engagement of the entire society. ik/11:32

