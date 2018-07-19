МИА Лого
Thursday, July 19, 2018, 

Minister Nikolovski expects Kosovo to withdraw decision on duty hike

Thursday, July 19, 2018  11:53 AM

Skopje, 19 July 2018 (MIA) - Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Ljupco Nikolovski expects Kosovo to withdraw its decision over increased duties for fruits and vegetables.

Nikolovski told reporters on Thursday that the decision violates the Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA) while being legally and formally vague.

"Intensive analysis are made over the decision, which does not even include tariff numbers, and lists corn instead of fruits and vegetables," said Nikolovski.

He did not specify whether Macedonia would introduce counter-measures.

On Tuesday, the Kosovo government reached a decision to introduce a 30-percent duty for produces imported to Kosovo. The 90-day measure enters into force on Friday. ik/11:50

###

