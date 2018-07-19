MoI Spasovski launches campaign on safe travel

Kumanovo, 19 July 2018 (MIA) - The Ministry of Interior and the National Council on Road Traffic Safety launched a campaign on safe travel at Tabanovce border crossing on Thursday.

Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski distributed educational fliers to tourists entering Macedonia regarding the observance of traffic rules and responsible driving.

The campaign aims at raising the awareness among Macedonians and visitors, since ministry's analyses have shown there is an increased number of traffic accidents in period July-August, due to large traffic frequency and the many tourists transiting or staying in Macedonia.

"Public awareness projects are of key importance, because if Macedonian citizens are our partners and visitors behave responsibly, traffic safety will enhance," said Spasovski.

Fliers are available in Macedonian, English and Albanian languages, with police officers distributing them at border crossings, while the National Council at motorway tolls. ik/12:24

###

