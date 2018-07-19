1st Beach Film Festival opens in Ohrid
- Thursday, July 19, 2018 2:28 PM
Ohrid, 19 July 2018 (MIA) - The first-ever Beach Film Festival opens Thursday evening in Ohrid with the premiere of The Eight Commissioner, directed by Croatian filmmaker Ivan Salaj, who will attend the opening.
The four-day festival, which takes place on a famous beach on the coast of Lake Ohrid, features an official competition program of films by directors from Europe and beyond.
The festival also plans to attract film fans by screening films on a ship traveling from the city Ohrid to the beach that hosts the festival.
All screenings will be followed by concerts of Macedonian and international artists, including bands and DJs.
In addition to films, the 1st Beach Film Festival organizes daily activities, namely acting workshops for high school students, workshops on how to make a documentary, also workshops on direction, production, etc. ba/14:27
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 5:36 PM | We should strive to respect European values in practice, says Mickoski
The ruling majority and the opposition have managed to harmonize their positions on some issues, whi...
- 5:27 PM | PM Zaev: No concessions for strategic goals, no direct or indirect amnesty
The talks between leaders of ruling and opposition parties on preparations for upcoming referendum a...
- 5:03 PM | Leaders' meeting ends in deadlock, talks to resume
The leaders of the largest political parties, who convened Thursday in Skopje to discuss the appoint...
- 4:47 PM | Minister Mancevski: Macedonia sets new standards of political behavior
Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Mancevski presented Thursday the activitie...
- 4:39 PM | Montenegro says 'contributes to peace' in response to Trump attack
Montenegro's government on Thursday defended its contribution to peace in response to a verbal attac...