Macedonia involved in European efforts for transition to circular economy
- Thursday, July 19, 2018 2:20 PM
Skopje, 19 July 2018 (MIA) - Deputy-Minister of Environment and Physical Planning Jani Makraduli is taking part at a regional Technical Assistance and Information Exchange (TAIEX) workshop on circular economy, organized in cooperation with the European Commission's Environment Directorate-General in Tirana on July 19-20.
In the workshop remarks, Deputy Minister Makraduli expressed Macedonia's readiness and commitment to the enhancement of the environment.
Makraduli highlighted the commitment in the section of waste management through the adoption of the Plan for prevention of waste creation, thus meeting EU's circular economy requirements, the Ministry of Environment and Physical Planning said in a press release.
He briefed regional and EU counterparts on changes in the regulations towards 100-percent harmonization with the EU law, including circular economy and the part related to collective handlers.
In addition, Makraduli focused on the future activities regarding the fight against plastic waste, as well as implementation of regional waste management centers, reads the press release. ik/14:18
