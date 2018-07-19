Minister Mancevski: Macedonia sets new standards of political behavior

Skopje, 19 July 2018 (MIA) – Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Mancevski presented Thursday the activities of the Macedonian government for improving the transparency and accountability of state institutions at an international conference on open government partnership, taking place in Tbilisi.

‘We have obliged all state institutions to publish a list of 21 documents of public interest. The public procurement deals are no longer a secret in Macedonia. Citizens also have access to information on the expenditures of the holders of public offices – ministers, their deputies, state secretaries…Recently the list has been expanded with heads of over 50 institutions,’ Mancevski said.

He also notified the introduction of public debates, consultations on the government’s policies, which offer opportunity to all stakeholders to be included in the decision-making process, Mancevski said.

According to the latest survey of the Accountability, Technology and Institutional Openness Network in the South East Europe (ActionSEE), the Government of Macedonia has a score of 75.61% under the Openness Index, which is the highest percentage in the region and represents 23.27% increase in comparison with the past period, Mancevski said.

This is a remarkable recognition for the incumbent government, which has been promoting a new political culture in Macedonia, Mancevski said.

The Open Government Partnership Global Summit, being held in Tbilisi on July 17-19, has brought together representatives from OGP's 96 national and local participants -- heads of state and governments, ministers, public servants, members of parliament, local authorities, civil society representatives, international foundations, researchers, academia and journalists -- to promote their achievements and discuss the challenges in upholding the principles of open government.

The OGP 2018 Global Summit includes debates on civic engagement, fighting against corruption, and public service delivery. It aims to promote peer learning, inspire OGP reformers to raise the level of ambition, and push the open government agenda forward to address new challenges and improve the lives of citizens around the world. lk/16:46

