We should strive to respect European values in practice, says Mickoski

Skopje, 19 July 2018 (MIA) - The ruling majority and the opposition have managed to harmonize their positions on some issues, which have been already raised in negotiations back in March-April, while others are yet to be solved, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said after Thursday's leaders' meeting.

"If we strive to fulfill European principles, we should act as such. We should respect the Constitution and the laws rather than posing vague questions for the citizens," Mickoski told reporters adding that talks would resume on Sunday evening or Monday morning.

Party leaders at the meeting, he said, haven't yet opened the topic of the wording of the referendum question.

Late on Wednesday, PM Zoran Zaev revealed that one possible question for the name referendum could be "Are you in favor of EU and NATO membership by endorsing the agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Greece?'. ba/17:35

