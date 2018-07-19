PM Zaev: No concessions for strategic goals, no direct or indirect amnesty
- Thursday, July 19, 2018 5:27 PM
Skopje, 19 July 2018 (MIA) – The talks between leaders of ruling and opposition parties on preparations for upcoming referendum and setting up a State Election Commission will resume on Sunday or Monday, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said after Thursday’s leaders’ meeting.
‘Full-fledged EU, NATO membership is Macedonia’s strategic goal, and there is no concession for strategic goals. There is also no direct or indirect amnesty. We shall give a chance to the talks if it is possible,’ PM Zaev told a press conference after a four-hour meeting with the leaders of VMRO-DPMNE, DUI and Besa, Hristijan Mickoski, Ali Ahmeti and Bilal Kasami respectively.
Zaev said he expected for the fresh talks to result in agreement on setting up the State Election Commission – key institution for organizing the referendum.
Our goal is for the referendum to be successful as the further steps that should lead to ratification of Skopje-Athens name deal by the Greek Parliament depend on this process, Zaev said.
PM Zaev convened the leaders’ meeting after opposition VMRO-DPMNE blocked the process of appointing members of the State Election Commission. lk/17:26
