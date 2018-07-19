Greece’s MoFA hosts a conference on legal aspects of Prespa Agreement

Athens, 19 July 2018 (MIA) – A scientific conference on the legal aspects of Prespa Agreement (Skopje-Athens name deal) is being held Thursday at the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

Scientists mainly university professors from all of Greece’s Law Schools are discussing the aspects of the agreement concerning its historical and legal background, implementation issues, name and its use, language and nationality.

Opening the event, Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Terens Quick said that today’s discussion was part of the efforts for implementing the agreement.

‘Balkan nations share a common destiny and the only way for resolving problems in the region is cooperation and solidarity. The chapter for redefining the borders in the Balkan region should be closed for good,’ Quick said.

The agreement will open a new chapter in the relations between the two countries, Christos Rozakis, chair of the Scientific Council of the Greece’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a written message to the gathering.

‘The document also includes provisions for advancing the diplomatic relations and cooperation between the two countries, as well as within the international, regional organizations,’ said Rozakis.

The conference offer opportunity for ‘a rounded, serious and productive debate on all of the legal issues raised by this historic agreement resolving the dispute with FYROM. The debate will include four sessions and is expected to help clarify critical concepts and legal terms, with the aim of fully informing the public,’ the Greek MoFA said earlier today in a press release.

The discussion will last for hours and end late Thursday, when Greek FM Nikos Kotzias is set to address the gathering, MIA reports from Athens. lk/19:41

###

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.