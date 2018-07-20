МИА Лого
Friday, July 20, 2018, 

Berovo-Strumica road reconstruction completed

Friday, July 20, 2018  8:33 AM

Skopje, 20 July 2018 (MIA) - Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski and director of State Roads public enterprise Zoran Kitanov will pay a visit to Strumica on Friday, checking the reconstruction of regional road Berovo-Strumica.

EUR 1,6 million were invested in the road's reconstruction.

Sugareski and Kitanov will also brief on the coming activities for improvement of the road infrastructure in the Strumica region. ik/08:32

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



