Berovo-Strumica road reconstruction completed

Skopje, 20 July 2018 (MIA) - Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski and director of State Roads public enterprise Zoran Kitanov will pay a visit to Strumica on Friday, checking the reconstruction of regional road Berovo-Strumica.

EUR 1,6 million were invested in the road's reconstruction.

Sugareski and Kitanov will also brief on the coming activities for improvement of the road infrastructure in the Strumica region. ik/08:32

