Friday, July 20, 2018, 

Toys and robots inspired exhibition opens at Skopje Summer

Friday, July 20, 2018  8:57 AM

Toys and robots inspired exhibition opens at Skopje Summer

Skopje, 20 July 2018 (MIA) - An exhibition titled “Toys and robots in artist books parchment concertina” will open Friday evening NLB Gallery. The event is organised by the Directorate for Culture and Art-Skopje in cooperation with the Macedonian Artists' Association (DLUM).

The author of the exhibition is the Serbian academic sculptor and painter Leposava Milosevic-Sibinovic. Artists from Serbia, Macedonia, France, Mexico, Spain, Hungary, Bulgaria, Armenia, Cuba, Croatia, Canada and Russia are also included in the project.

Играчки изложба 2

Additionally, romantic comedy 'Paris Can Wait' directed by Eleanor Coppola will be screened Friday evening within café-cinema programme in Suli An. sk/08:55

###

 

