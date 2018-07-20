Toys and robots inspired exhibition opens at Skopje Summer
- Friday, July 20, 2018 8:57 AM
Skopje, 20 July 2018 (MIA) - An exhibition titled “Toys and robots in artist books parchment concertina” will open Friday evening NLB Gallery. The event is organised by the Directorate for Culture and Art-Skopje in cooperation with the Macedonian Artists' Association (DLUM).
The author of the exhibition is the Serbian academic sculptor and painter Leposava Milosevic-Sibinovic. Artists from Serbia, Macedonia, France, Mexico, Spain, Hungary, Bulgaria, Armenia, Cuba, Croatia, Canada and Russia are also included in the project.
Additionally, romantic comedy 'Paris Can Wait' directed by Eleanor Coppola will be screened Friday evening within café-cinema programme in Suli An. sk/08:55
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 11:12 AM | Syria offensive leaves 55,000 children without aid
An estimated 55,000 Syrian children are cut off from aid and risk starvation after an offensive by P...
- 9:15 AM | Kotzias: Intergovernmental agreements, result of compromise
Intergovernmental agreements are a result of compromise, we have reached an agreement that is benefi...
- 8:57 AM | Toys and robots inspired exhibition opens at Skopje Summer
An exhibition titled “Toys and robots in artist books parchment concertina” will open Friday evening...
- 8:52 AM | FM Dimitrov in official visit to Kosovo
Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov is paying July 20-21 an official visit to the Republic of Kosovo.
- 8:47 AM | Court to issue judgment in Trust case
The Skopje-based Criminal Court is set to issue the judgment in Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO) ca...