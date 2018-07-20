Court to issue judgment in Trust case
- Friday, July 20, 2018 8:47 AM
Skopje, 20 July 2018 (MIA) - The Skopje-based Criminal Court is set to issue the judgment in Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO) case dubbed "Trust" on Friday.
Case "Trust" involves businessman Sead Kocan, two other individuals and three legal entities (Transmet, Sileks and Vato), indicted for falsifying documents and rigging tenders in the Macedonian Power Plants (ELEM) company worth EUR 17 million. ik/08:47
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 11:12 AM | Syria offensive leaves 55,000 children without aid
An estimated 55,000 Syrian children are cut off from aid and risk starvation after an offensive by P...
- 9:15 AM | Kotzias: Intergovernmental agreements, result of compromise
Intergovernmental agreements are a result of compromise, we have reached an agreement that is benefi...
- 8:57 AM | Toys and robots inspired exhibition opens at Skopje Summer
An exhibition titled “Toys and robots in artist books parchment concertina” will open Friday evening...
- 8:52 AM | FM Dimitrov in official visit to Kosovo
Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov is paying July 20-21 an official visit to the Republic of Kosovo.
- 8:47 AM | Court to issue judgment in Trust case
The Skopje-based Criminal Court is set to issue the judgment in Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO) ca...