Court to issue judgment in Trust case

Skopje, 20 July 2018 (MIA) - The Skopje-based Criminal Court is set to issue the judgment in Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO) case dubbed "Trust" on Friday.

Case "Trust" involves businessman Sead Kocan, two other individuals and three legal entities (Transmet, Sileks and Vato), indicted for falsifying documents and rigging tenders in the Macedonian Power Plants (ELEM) company worth EUR 17 million. ik/08:47

