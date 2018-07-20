FM Dimitrov in official visit to Kosovo

Skopje, 20 July 2018 (MIA) - Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov is paying July 20-21 an official visit to the Republic of Kosovo.

FM Dimitrov is set to meet with Kosovo counterpart Behgjet Pacolli and Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj.

Discussions will focus on bilateral relations, perspectives for further cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including economic exchange, trade and infrastructure networking, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

Interlocutors will also exchange opinions on developments in the region and its Euro-Atlantic integration. ik/08:51

