Macedonia to introduce counter-measures if Kosovo sticks to duty decision
- Friday, July 20, 2018 12:15 PM
Skopje, 20 July 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia has officially asked for withdrawal of Kosovo's temporary decision regarding the increase of duties on fruit and vegetable imports. If Kosovo fails to withdraw the decision, Macedonia will take measures to protect domestic production, says the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy.
Macedonia has notified the Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA), the EU and the government of Kosovo over its actions.
According to the ministry, the governments of Macedonia and Kosovo are negotiating towards finding a solution to the issue. Minister Ljupco Nikolovski and Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi are set to meet next week with their Kosovo counterparts, while Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov will refer to the problem during Friday's official visit to Pristina.
The temporary measure, which entered into force on July 18, increases by 30 percent the customs duties on imported fruits and vegetables. The 90-day measure is imposed on all countries exporting fruits and vegetables to Kosovo.
The Ministry says export of tomatoes, peppers and plums will suffer the most from the measure, while grapes and other strategic products are not included in the decision.
Total exports of fruits and vegetables to Kosovo exceeded MKD 2,5 billion (EUR 40,6 million) in the first half of 2018. ik/12:11
