Stavreski’s The Secret Ingredient film premieres Trianon cinema in Athens

Athens, 20 July 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian filmmaker Gjorce Stavreski’s The Secret Ingredient film premiered late Thursday in the legendary Trianon cinema in Athens. The film screening will continue in Athens cinemas in the next two weeks.

Director of the film Gjorce Stavreski, who also attended the premiere, told MIA correspondent in Athens that he is satisfied with audience reception and cinema where The Secret Ingredient is shown.

“It was terrific, people enjoyed, reacting at right scenes and left the cinema happy. The cinema is very beautiful, open air-cinema. I have never been in such movie theatre and I am especially honoured that the premiere was held in such an exotic cinema hall,” Stavreski said.

The Greek audience enjoying The Secret Ingredient screening had the opportunity to talk with the Macedonian filmmaker.

“Can you tell us what is the ‘secret ingredient’ of ‘the healer’?” was the first question that audience asked Stavreski immediately after film premiere.

The audience did not hide emotions and satisfaction from film screening. Stavreski was asked about the film script idea, about the situation in Macedonia in general as well as situation in film production including the funds for the film, MIA reports from Athens.

“I have a feeling they want to learn more about us and our country. I think that as cultures we are more similar, much closer than politicians want to admit. It was unbelievable how many questions were asked in the context that they felt like they had the same, similar problems as in the film and that we even share the same spirit and similar sense of humor, which is another proof of how similar we are,” Stavreski told shortly after the premiere.

Following last year’s Thessaloniki Film Festival, where film won the audience prize in the Balkan Survey section, Cine Trianon becomes the distributor of film in Athens as well.

The co-producer Konstantina Stavrianou told MIA that she is satisfied with reactions from the film and audience response at Thursday’s premiere.

Asked whether she expected the film to achieve such a big success, she said “it is difficult question for a producer.”

“The producer actually likes the film and expects the best possible reactions. In this regard, yes, we are very satisfied. We are happy about this cooperation, but I consider that the audience award in Thessaloniki Film Festival is the biggest success of the film,” Stavrianou told MIA. sk/13:27

