Human rights committee: 70 hate incidents registered in 2017

Skopje, 20 July 2018 (MIA) - Seventy hate-related incidents and crimes were registered by the Helsinki Committee for Human Rights in 2017, show findings of a report on hate crimes in Macedonia presented Friday in Skopje.

Most of them - 35 incidents - were motivated on the backdrop of political affiliation, while 30 were motivated by ethnicity. The crimes included violence, property damage as well as assaults resulting in injuries.

According to Uranija Pirovska, there is 'all talk on overcoming stereotypes, eliminating hate crimes and no action'.

"We need to take hate speech very seriously, because by not dealing with it at all, we allow more hate crimes and incidents to happen in the future," noted the head of the Helsinki Committee for Human Rights.

Usually the victims are young people. Analyzing percentages, members of the Macedonian and Albanian ethnic communities are both the perpetrators and the victims of these crimes.

"This suggests that the state does not invest in educating the population, in promoting tolerance, understanding and cohabitation amongst the ethnic communities," Pirovska told the news conference.

Even though the Helsinki Committee last year reported 70 hate crimes, the Interior Ministry had investigated only two cases. It is necessary the institutions and the citizens to learn to recognize such crimes, according to Hajdi Sterjova-Simonovic of the Helsinki Committee.

Also, the Helsinki Committee as hate crimes considers the events on 27 April 2017, which were preceded by hate speech, as well as the murder of a football fan by members of a rivaling football fan club. ba/13:31

###

