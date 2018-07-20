Seat Kocan gets six years in prison in Trust case
- Friday, July 20, 2018 1:06 PM
Skopje, 20 July 2018 (MIA) - Seat Kocan, manager of Transmet company, was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for abuse of a public call procedure, awarding public procurement agreement or public-private partnership.
The Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO) indicted businessman Sead Kocan, two other individuals and three legal entities (Transmet, Sileks Nemetali and Vato) for falsifying documents and rigging tenders in the Macedonian Power Plants (ELEM) company worth EUR 17 million.
Second defendant Vasilie Avirovic, manager of company Sileks Nemetali, got a three-year prison sentence for the same crime, while third defendant Safet Vatic, manager of Vato, was acquitted.
According to judge Lidija Trajkovska Zimbovska, the defendants violated laws for the purpose of making profit. ik/13:03
