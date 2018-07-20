MoI Spasovski meets Montenegro counterpart Nuhodzic

Ohrid, 20 July 2018 (MIA) - Friendly Macedonia-Montenegro relations should be used for improvement of bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, especially in managing security challenges of both countries, the region and against global threats, agreed Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski and Montenegro counterpart Mevludin Nuhodzic in Ohrid on Friday.

Interlocutors said fight against crime, migration, human trafficking are the main challenges for both countries. The meeting focused on the ministries' activities regarding reforms of security services, enhancement of capacities for financial investigations and property confiscation, fight against corruption and all forms of crime.

"It is important for us to use Montenegro's experiences regarding its NATO accession talks and the opening of EU negotiating chapters. We tackled Chapter 24 - Justice, Freedom and Security and Montenegro offered its support in all steps within the process," said Minister Spasovski.

Minister Nuhodzic said prior cooperation and relations have only confirmed the friendly bilateral relations.

"This relationship secures the enhancement of mutual cooperation. We can efficiently manage security threats only through cooperation on a daily basis, bilaterally, regionally and globally," he added.

Nuhodzic stressed that Montenegro, which has opened 31 chapters and temporary closed three in the EU accession talks, was prepared to share its experiences and support Macedonia on its Euro-integration path.

Regarding Macedonia's NATO invitation, he referred to the benefits of Alliance membership.

"Integration of Balkan countries in NATO results in a safer area and regional security, which is as important as the security of each individual country. We have had more investments than before since our NATO accession, which points to the fact that security is a significant economic resource," said Nuhodzic.

He noted that Macedonia's path towards NATO membership is a choice for a better future, development, progress and increased security.

"I believe your country's leadership will succeed in opening all doors on that road. These are difficult political decision, but they will take them together with the citizens, who know right from wrong, truth from lies, and daily politics from historic decisions," underlined Nuhodzic.

Spasovski and Nuhodzic signed a memorandum of cooperation between national committees and bodies against illegal migration and human trafficking. ik/13:29

###

