Small group home for four children with disabilities opens in Timjanik

Negotino, 20 July 2018 (MIA) - Four children with disabilities get a new lease on life after the opening of a small group home in the village of Timjanik in eastern Macedonia.

They are now members of a new small family after leaving a specialized institution as part of the deinstitutionalization process in Macedonia, said Minister of Labor and Social Policy Mila Carovska.

She thanked UNICEF, UNDP and the municipalities for backing the concept. Three children have already been placed in a small group home in the town of Negotino.

The Minister said the process would be implemented in the future in all institutions.

"It is a ten-year strategy and involves not only children, but also people with disabilities placed in institutions. There will be no children under three in institutions by 2020. And I believe there shouldn't be teenagers under 18 in institutions, because every day spent in there is a waste," Carovska stressed.

Handing out presents to the children, Negotino Mayor Toni Delkov wished them a warm welcome calling them 'new members of the local community.'

"Here, we are demonstrating humanity as we have overcome all the problems from the past. The Municipality of Negotino has set an example in Macedonia on how people with special needs should be treated," he stated.

The residents of the village of Timjanik in June staged a protest against the opening of a daycare center for children with severe disabilities.

No child should be hidden in an institution without the much needed care and love regardless of their disability, stressed Benjamin Perks, UNICEF Representative to Macedonia.

UN Resident Coordinator Louisa Vinton said that deinstitutionalization was a top priority for the entire family of the United Nations. "We support the government in its efforts to implement the deinstitutionalization process and to enable everyone to enjoy their rights," she concluded. ba/14:34

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.