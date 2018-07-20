Ljubljana mayor Jankovic visits Skopje

Skopje, 20 July 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Skopje Mayor met Friday with the Mayor of Ljubljana, Zoran Jankovic, who is paying a two-day visit to the Macedonian capital.

"At the meeting, support was extended to Macedonia and its Euro-Atlantic integration bid, seen as the best guarantee for peace and economic prosperity of the country and the region," the government said in a press release.

Jankovic congratulated PM Zaev on the name agreement with Greece wishing him a successful referendum in the interest of the citizens of Macedonia and their prosperity.

The three-term mayor of Slovenia's capital said he was ready and willing to share positive experiences from initiatives and projects on infrastructure development, as well as cooperation in trade, tourism and promotion of cultural values.

Furthermore, PM Zaev praised the years-long friendship between Macedonia and Slovenia.

Also, mayors Silegov and Jankovic in their joint meeting discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the capitals, which were named sister cities in 2007. Cooperation will include urban city development, waste management, use of EU funds, etc, Silegov's office said in a press release.

Silegov showed Jankovic around the Skopje Old Bazaar, one of the most famous landmarks of the capital. ba/16:12

