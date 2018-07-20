FM Dimitrov: Macedonia, Kosovo should find a solution to Pristina decision to hike duties on fruit and vegetable imports

Pristina, 20 July 2018 (MIA) – If Macedonia introduces counter-measures, the situation will escalate and then the two countries will have to negotiate in order to come to a solution, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said Friday at a joint press conference with his Kosovo counterpart Behgjet Pacolli in regard to Pristina temporary decision to hike the duties on fruit and vegetable imports.

Dimitrov voiced belief that two countries would act in line with the new European policy and settle the matter via dialogue.

In a time of interconnectivity and implementation of the Berlin Process, Dimitrov said, the two countries should eliminate barriers.

‘This is the only way for protecting both our and your producers. You can’t protect yourself by hurting the neighbor. One measure cannot be good for Kosovo if it is unfavorable for the friends in the neighborhood. We must find a solution via dialogue,’ Dimitrov said.

Pacolli voiced satisfaction with the excellent Kosovo-Macedonia relations. He also congratulated Dimitrov over his substantial contribution to resolving the long-standing name dispute between Macedonia and Greece.

Dimitrov extended congratulations to the government over the European Commission recommendation for granting EU visa-free travel for the people of Kosovo.

‘Those of us engaged in Macedonia’s foreign policy believe that resolving of problems means creating opportunities, building bridges. Each good news for Kosovo or any other of our neighbor is also good news for us,’ Dimitrov said.

In regard to the leaders’ meeting, as an attempt for reaching a consensus on the upcoming referendum in Macedonia, Dimitrov said the country ‘is offered a historic opportunity to open NATO doors and start the EU accession talks.’

‘There have been two attempts to reach an agreement on the referendum. I find appalling the fear of any politician from the citizens’ will, and that is exactly what the process means – people to decide on an important question. Challenging the citizens’ will by undermining the key principles is even more appalling. Macedonia has woken up from the state of impunity,’ Dimitrov said. lk/16:59

