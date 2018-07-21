SEC surely to be formed, Agreement with Greece to be published in Official Gazette before announcing referendum date: Xhaferi tells MIA

Skopje, 21 July 2018 (MIA) - Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi in the interview with MIA expressed hope that leaders of political parties will reach an agreement at the upcoming meeting on Sunday evening or Monday and that there would be no problem the Parliament to implement what was agreed by end of July.

Otherwise, the procedure on adopting amendments to the Electoral Code will resume, which stipulates the composition of the State Election Commission (SEC) to be elected by a majority vote, which is expected to conduct the referendum on the name issue.

“On the other hand, which I do not desire, the initiated procedure can be concluded, because there are no obstruction instruments unless we consider the practice when the law should be signed by the President of the country and he to decide similarly as was the case with the two previous laws. It is already one of the obstruction instruments,” Xhaferi said.

Xhaferi underlined that the Parliament has no last deadline to announce the referendum, because there is still no specific date for its holding.

“Therefore, we are not strictly burdened to say that July 30, July 31 or August 1 is our last deadline. It is important to determine the framework in which the referendum is to be held and based on this a draft decision is submitted to the Parliament, he said, adding that in that case an urgent plenary session could be convened in any day of the week.

Xhaferi also announced in the interview that the Law on Ratification of the Agreement with Greece and the Law on Languages will be forwarded to the Official Gazette before announcing the referendum on the name issue. According to Xhaferi, it would be logical, because otherwise what would be the subject of the referendum. sk/12:02

