Leaders’ meeting resumes Monday morning

Skopje, 21 July 2018 (MIA) - A fresh round of talks including only the leaders of the four main parliamentary parties - Zoran Zaev of SDSM, Ali Ahmeti of DUI, Hristijan Mickoski of VMRO-DPMNE and Bilal Kasami of Besa will resume Monday morning at 9:00 am, Government told MIA.

Prime Minister and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev has invited leaders of VMRO-DPMNE, DUI and Besa for a leaders’ meeting on Monday morning at 9:00 am.

Leaders will try to iron out differences and to reach an agreement on setting up the State Election Commission and issues related to the upcoming referendum on the name which is to be held in autumn and whereat PM Zoran Zaev announced Wednesday that possible wording of referendum question could be 'Are you in favor of EU and NATO membership by accepting the agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Greece?’

Party leaders are also expected to discuss conditions set by VMRO-DPMNE including the law on party financing, changes to the law on government and amendments to the Criminal Code related to the amnesty. sk/15:29

