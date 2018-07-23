At least 200 more foster families needed to provide appropriate care for each child

Skopje, 23 July 2018 (MIA) – At least 200 more foster families are needed to provide adequate conditions for children without parents or carers, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy.

Foster families help children abandoned by or taken away from their parents for various reasons. The children are at multiple risks and have different needs from foster care, which requires a network of families across the country to enable each child to keep living in familiar surroundings, according to the Ministry.

Aiming to increase the number of foster families, the Ministry and UNICEF have launched a campaign to raise public awareness of the need for foster care and motivate citizens to open their hearts and homes and take in a child without parents.

“Foster parents are not alone in the process,” representatives from the Ministry say. “Foster care is a responsibility that demands not only love and a desire to help but also material support and expert advice from local Social Service Centers. We aim to motivate communities, as well, to support existing and future foster families.”

Over the last few weeks, around 200 citizens have called the toll-free number 15133 that is part of the campaign.

Maymire is a foster parent who was interviewed in a video for the UNICEF’s Family for Every Child Campaign. She has given birth to five children, but only one of them has survived. She became a foster mother to a girl with deformities of her head and legs who could not walk.

“Only hugging, sometimes up to thirty hugs a day,” Maymire says. “Hugging saved her.”

She adds that no financial feat—not even being wealthy enough to raise a building—can measure up to raising a child.

Silvana Ivanovska, a former foster child from the SOS Children’s Village Skopje, was also interviewed on the advantages of foster homes versus institutions.

“Children are the most innocent beings, who depend on their parents’ decisions. Children without parents or carers depend on the decisions of institutions. From my personal experience, I recommend a functional system that will provide adequate care for each child to grow up in a family. Don’t put children in large-scale institutions. Help them grow up in families. Let’s reach those who can make a change because every child needs a family,” Ivanovska says.

At the moment, there are 172 foster families providing care for 274 children. The monthly reimbursement for fostering a child without parents amounts to MKD 8,550; for fostering a child with behavioral problems, 9,870 MKD per month; and for fostering a child with disabilities 11,190 MKD.

Foster children also have the right to financial assistance from the government, including special financial aid for children with disabilities.

Several child welfare facilities provide care for children aged between 0 and 18, depending on their age, health, and overall needs. In Bitola’s Institution for Infants and Children without Parents, there are 65 children aged between 0 and 3. In Skopje’s ‘11th of October’ Institution for Children and Adolescents without Parents, there are 38 children between the ages of 3 and 18.

At the ‘25th of May’ Facility for Housing Children and Adolescents with Social Problems and Delinquent Behavior, there are currently 25 children. The ‘Ranka Milanovikj’ Facility for Children and Adolescents with Delinquent Behavior provides care for 15 children.

Nine children with disabilities live in the Demir Kapija Special Facility for Children and Adolescents with Moderate and Severe Developmental Disabilities; 15 children with disabilities live in the Banja Bansko Facility for Children and Adolescents with Developmental Disabilities, and 35 children with disabilities live in Skopje’s Topansko Pole Facility for Persons with Developmental Disabilities.

The country’s social welfare system is undergoing a process of deinstitutionalization, which means closing down large-scale facilities and moving adults and children into small-scale group homes.

The Ministry for Labor and Social Policy, however, has prioritized young children aged 0 to 3.

By 2020, according to the Ministry’s program, every child up to the age of three should be out of institutional care and cared for at a small group home, by a foster family, or in another adequate care setting.

The government has made a public pledge that there would be no children under the age of three in institutions, pointing out that the Ministry for Labor and Social Policy will use all necessary resources and support from partners—such as the EU delegation, UNICEF, and UNDP—to accomplish this goal and protect children at this most important age for their development.

