VMRO-DPMNE's Mickoski: Gov't accepts opposition demands

Skopje, 23 July 2018 (MIA) - Party leaders have reached an agreement on the law on the financing of political parties, a Przino-style technical government and the appointment of members of the State Election Commission, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Monday.

The referendum, its date, question, type, will be discussed at part two of today's leaders' meeting, he told reporters.

"After lengthy discussions, the government has accepted VMRO-DPMNE's positions about the necessity of adopting a law on the financing of political parties, changes to the law on the government allowing a technical government according to the Przino model to be formed and members of the State Election Commission to be elected in Parliament by a two-third majority," Mickoski said.

Last week, the government forwarded changes to the Electoral Code to be considered in Parliament that foresee SEC members to be elected with a majority of 61 MPs, instead of two-third majority.

It's worth noting, Mickoski said, that the agreement we have reached today guarantees a successful electoral process whenever it happens, either on the eve of early polls or regular parliamentary elections.

Answering a journalist question, the opposition leader denied reports that amendments to the Criminal Code were considered at the leaders' meetings.

"We have never discussed such an issue," Mickoski said stating that it was an attempt by the ruling majority to divert attention from real problems, such as the harmful deal signed with Greece, etc. ba/16:47

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.