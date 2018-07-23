МИА Лого
Monday, July 23, 2018, 

Leaders’ meeting brings agreement on ‘Przino Government, State Election Commission and financing of political parties (video)

Monday, July 23, 2018  4:08 PM

Skopje, 23 July 2018 (MIA) – After six-hour talks, the leaders of four main parties in Macedonia reached an agreement Monday on the details related to appointing a technical government before each election process according to ‘Przino’ model, election of State Election Commission (SEC) and financing of political parties.

Other issues, in particular setting the referendum date and formulating the wording of the question, will be discussed later today, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said. An agreement was also reached for the leaders’ meeting to be wrapped today, he added.

‘The three leaders’ meetings  took a lot of energy, patience and wisdom. We have shaken hands and expressed understanding about many issues. Even before signing the (name) deal with Greece we have accepted the conditions for election of the State Election Commission. Evan before scheduling the leaders’ meeting the working groups of the ruling SDSM and opposition VMRO-DPMNE have defined the wording of a draft-law on financing political parties, which incorporates opposition’s proposals. Today we have also accepted the VMRO-DPMNE request for legal changes that will enable for technical government to be appointed for each parliamentary elections in a form identical to ‘Przino’ model,’ PM Zaev told reporters.

The talks resume later  today on the upcoming referendum, because the government views the process as vital for Macedonia’s statehood, aspirations to finally join the European Union and NATO, Zaev said. 

