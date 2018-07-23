PM Zaev: Party leaders fail to reach agreement on name referendum
- Monday, July 23, 2018 6:32 PM
Skopje, 23 July 2018 (MIA) - No agreement was reached over the name referendum with the opposition leader, Hristijan Mickoski, PM Zoran Zaev told reporters after the afternoon session of Monday's leaders' talks.
Nevertheless, members of the State Election Commission (SEC) will be elected and a referendum will be organized.
"Even though attempts have failed to reach an agreement this afternoon on the referendum, we will stick to what we have agreed in part one of the negotiations, namely the law on the financing of political parties, a Przino-style technical government and the SEC," he stated.
Speaking to reporters after today's talks, PM Zaev said that Mickoski had refused to call on VMRO-DPMNE supporters to vote in the referendum and that the opposition leader had failed to recognize the moment. "He is lying when he says that he wants Macedonia to join the EU and NATO," Zaev stressed.
Earlier, DUI leader Ali Ahmeti said that the party leaders had failed to find common ground involving the referendum question. ba/18:31
