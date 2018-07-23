МИА Лого
Unambiguous referendum question is a must, VMRO-DPMNE’s Miskoski says

Monday, July 23, 2018  6:48 PM

Skopje, 23 July 2018 (MIA) – Main differences between the ruling parties and opposition VMRO-DPMNE are related to the formulation of a question that should be put to vote at the forthcoming referendum in Macedonia, party leader Hristijan Mickoski told reporters on Monday.

VMRO-DPMNE considers that the referendum question must be unambiguous (not open to more than one interpretation), as stipulated by the law, Mickoski said, pointing out that ‘the question should be related only to the agreement’ with Greece. lk/18:46

