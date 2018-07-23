МИА Лого
Monday, July 23, 2018, 

DUI's Ahmeti: State interests above partisan politics

Monday, July 23, 2018  7:15 PM

DUI

Skopje, 23 July 2018 (MIA) - Representatives of the ruling parties and the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE have their differences when it comes to the referendum question, DUI leader Ali Ahmeti said calling the second part of Monday's leaders' meeting 'disappointing.'

"The ruling parties have been defending Macedonia's state interests. There are differences involving the question that should be used in the referendum. We should all put state interest above party interests. And in this situation, I think the opposition should put state interests first," Ahmeti stated.

DUI, he said, is putting state interests first, which involve Macedonia becoming a member of the EU and NATO. "And we will defend this pledge to the end."

Leaders of the four largest political parties - SDSM, DUI, VMRO-DPMNE and one of Besa's wings - convened for a meeting - third one in a week - in an attempt to iron out differences and reach an agreement regarding the fall referendum. ba/19:13

