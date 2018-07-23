Germany’s Roth commends Macedonia’s historic progress towards EU, NATO membership

Skopje, 23 July 2018 (MIA) – Michael Roth, Minister of State for Europe at the German Federal Foreign Office, commended Monday Macedonia’s historic progress towards the EU and NATO membership – a result of the Skopje-Athens name deal.

Without a solution to the name dispute there could be no EU, NATO membership, and now we have a breakthrough to that effect – a great, historic achievement, Roth said at a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov.

It would be a tragedy if the country fails to seize the opportunity over a lack of constructive cooperation on matters related to the EU agenda, constitution, electoral code, Roth said.

Macedonia’s NATO accession talks may be launched if the country keeps on with intensive implementation of necessary reforms, as it was the case in the recent period, Roth said.

He also pointed out the European Commission’s decision to launch the screening process, aimed at preparing Macedonia for EU accession talks.

Roth extended congratulations and gratitude to FM Dimitrov, the Macedonian, Greek Prime Ministers, Zoran Zaev and Alexis Tsipras respectively, for their personal engagement in resolving the long-standing name dispute. He also urged the opposition to cooperate in implementing the deal, pointing out that all political stakeholders bear responsibility for the country’s future.

FM Dimitrov referred to the future steps Macedonia should undertake for full implementation of Skopje-Athens name deal.

‘This is not just a matter of settling one dispute, but an issue of much larger geopolitical implications, as it is not related only to Macedonia and Greece, but the entire region. We have a historic opportunity and we should decide whether we shall seize it. This is the only way; there is no other for us. We must overcome ourselves; consider what we gain, what we lose and make a decision. Where Macedonia will be in the next months, five-ten years from now depends on the decision of each and every citizen. If there is another way it would be good to know about it; but there is no other way,’ Dimitrov said.

He pointed out that a lot of room was at disposal of the opponents if the historic (name) deal in the recent period, but they failed to produce any substantial remark.

‘We are Macedonians, and continue to be Macedonians in Europe. We speak Macedonian and will keep doing so in Europe. We are opening doors; it is significant for our statehood, stability, future, it is rather important what we (the country) would be like in ten years. This matter is more than vital to be connected with any speculations. We must bear responsibility for our future; let’s not forget that the political change in Macedonia has happened first and foremost as a result of the thirst for responsibility,’ Dimitrov said.

He also extended gratitude for Germany’s staunch support of Macedonia’s road to EU, NATO membership. lk/20:13

###

