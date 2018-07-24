Presentation of Lake Ohrid as safe destination for adventure tourism

Skopje, 24 July 2018 (MIA) - Specialized equipment for rescue on water and mountain will be promoted in Ohrid on Tuesday, in the framework of project "Lake Ohrid-Safe Destination for Adventure Tourism".

The project is funded by EU's IPA Cross-border Cooperation Programme, co-financed by the Ministry of Local Self-Government.

Minister of Local Self-Government Suhejl Fazliu, Ohrid Mayor Jovan Stojanoski and EU Delegation representative Nicola Bertolini are set to attend the event. ik/08:46

