Police find 13 migrants

Skopje, 24 July 2018 (MIA) - The police found 13 migrants from Afghanistan, three of whom minors, during a routine checkup of a Veles-registered vehicle on Sunday.

A 25-year-old Kumanovo citizen drove the vehicle that transported the migrants, aged 16-23.

The driver has been detained and charged, while the migrants have undergone medical checks, the Ministry of Interior said in Tuesday's press release. ik/12:23

###

