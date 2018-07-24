Police find 13 migrants
- Tuesday, July 24, 2018 12:24 PM
Skopje, 24 July 2018 (MIA) - The police found 13 migrants from Afghanistan, three of whom minors, during a routine checkup of a Veles-registered vehicle on Sunday.
A 25-year-old Kumanovo citizen drove the vehicle that transported the migrants, aged 16-23.
The driver has been detained and charged, while the migrants have undergone medical checks, the Ministry of Interior said in Tuesday's press release. ik/12:23
###
