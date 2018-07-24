Blueprint Group to start monitoring judicial reforms

Skopje, 24 July 2018 (MIA) - Civil organizations have joined forces forming the so called Blueprint Group in a bid to monitor reforms in the judicial system after the government failed to fully implement the Plan 3-6-9 and introduced its follow-up, Plan 18.

Starting from August 1, the group will begin monitoring whether reforms are implemented in accordance with the defined dynamic and will evaluate their quality. Envisaged to be implemented in the next ten months, the process is expected to produce not only evaluation, but also proposals and suggestions to the government and a six-member team to support the forthcoming screening process and negotiations with the EU.

"I expect the group to deliver a relevant assessment of the quality of reforms and how many of them have been applied. I don't think the government will remain indifferent to what we do and to what we will present publicly," Uranija Pirovska of the Helsinki Committee for Human Rights told a news conference on Tuesday.

The government's Plan 18, she stressed, has been created without consulting with the civic sector beforehand and its concept is 'utterly disappointing.'

"As regards reform implementation, the document only itemizes what is going to happen. A lot of issues that were part of Plan 3-6-9 are missing, the ones which have been left unfulfilled," Pirovska said.

Access to justice for people living in poverty, administrative disputes, the Public Prosecutor's Office, bar examination, laws on judicial council, capacities of the Academy of Judges, etc, are only some of the areas that will undergo monitoring by the Helsinki Committee and five other organizations.

The project is funded by the Foundation Open Society - Macedonia as part of three key areas, namely judiciary, corruption and discrimination. ba/13:33

