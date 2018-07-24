Mountain and water rescue centers in Ohrid and Pogradec

Ohrid, 24 July 2018 (MIA) - Rescue equipment provided within cross-border project "Region Lake Ohrid - Safe Destination for Adventure Tourism" was presented in Ohrid on Tuesday. The project encompasses the establishment of mountain and water rescue centers in Ohrid and Albania's Pogradec.

The equipment, worth EUR 415,000, is procured with the support of the Macedonian Red Cross, through the IPA 2 Cross-border Cooperation Programme.

Minister of Local Self-Government Suhejl Fazliu said at the event the activity would contribute to the development of alternative forms of tourism such as adventure.

"Beside nature requirements, adventure tourism has to guarantee people's safety. This includes equipment for swift and safe action and rescue in case of need," said Fazliu and added that a mountain rescue center would be established in Ohrid, while a water rescue one in Pogradec, including about 80 trained rescuers.

He noted that the rescue centers would be promoted among travel agencies, operators and providers, in order to enhance the region's competitiveness.

"This project confirms that a good idea and initiative are always rewarded," said Fazliu and expressed belief that similar projects would be supported in the second IPA programming period.

EU Delegation Head of Cooperation Nicola Bertolini said the EU funds place large attention to development programmes in regions that are geographically distant from large cities and industrial centers.

The main components for development of those regions are environment protection and sustainable economic development.

"We are investing EUR 12 million in cross-border cooperation development projects. These programmes are beneficial for citizens, bring cultures closer, initiate tolerance, cohabitation, project common future," added Bertolini.

According to him, investments in rescue equipment are extremely low costs when compared to the value of a rescued human life.

Ohrid Mayor Jovan Stojanoski expressed satisfaction that the project strengthens friendly relations with Albanian municipalities and contributes to the enhancement of the quality of the tourism offer in the region.

"This results in a new form of tourism that utilizes the natural values, which put Ohrid on the UNESCO map," said Stojanoski. ik/13:21

